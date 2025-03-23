230 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after purchasing an additional 154,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,946.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,809,000 after buying an additional 274,268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 154.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.87. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $241.01 and a 1 year high of $353.25.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.