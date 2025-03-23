22,910 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 5.0% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $227.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.99 and a 200-day moving average of $257.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

