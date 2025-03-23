18,874 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.44 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

