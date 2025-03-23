1,853 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

