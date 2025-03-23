182,122 Shares in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 182,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares makes up 0.2% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

