1,744 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,947,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

