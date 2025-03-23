17,289 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

