169,747 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after buying an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,154,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after buying an additional 166,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after buying an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,380,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at $97,093,223.85. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,369,165 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $173.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.03 and its 200 day moving average is $192.27. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.