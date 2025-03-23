150 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $604.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,721.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.32.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total value of $412,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,800. The trade was a 33.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

