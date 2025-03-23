1,406 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

