1,392 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RH opened at $242.24 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $212.04 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Guggenheim raised their target price on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.44.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

