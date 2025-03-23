1,346 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,716 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,981,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,914,000 after purchasing an additional 889,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,962,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,832,000 after purchasing an additional 758,893 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
