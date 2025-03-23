12,756 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 37.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UGI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,026,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

