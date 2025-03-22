ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $20.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 618,139 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.