Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.74 and its 200-day moving average is $191.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $217.84.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.