Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Major Shareholder Ajay Mangal Sells 190,480 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -820.80 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $217.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
