ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.17

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.17 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 71.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 12.8% increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a payout ratio of -925.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $12.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 424.1%.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Clarkson Capital raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.