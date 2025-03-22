ZEGA Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,268,000 after buying an additional 147,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

