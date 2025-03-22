ZEGA Investments LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

CAT opened at $335.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

