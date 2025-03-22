ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000. Aflac comprises about 1.7% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,083 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 273,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,546 shares of company stock worth $5,863,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.