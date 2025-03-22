ZEGA Investments LLC Invests $830,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
VUG opened at $380.36 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.10.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.