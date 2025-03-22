ZEGA Investments LLC Invests $830,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG opened at $380.36 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.