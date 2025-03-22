ZEGA Investments LLC Invests $218,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

