ZEGA Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,243 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after acquiring an additional 346,918 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
