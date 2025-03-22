ZEGA Investments LLC Buys Shares of 56,985 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 0.7% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

GSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

