Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and traded as low as $17.15. Zalando shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 11,115 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

