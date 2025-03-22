Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $118.27 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

