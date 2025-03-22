Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $38.20.
About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF
