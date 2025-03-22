Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

