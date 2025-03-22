Xponance Inc. Sells 44,561 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,561 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of DVN opened at $36.18 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

