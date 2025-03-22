Xponance Inc. Sells 2,241 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

