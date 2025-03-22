Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $168.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $158.13 and a one year high of $331.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.73.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

