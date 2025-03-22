Xponance Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE opened at $220.34 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.12.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

