Xponance Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $65.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

