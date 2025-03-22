Xponance Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

