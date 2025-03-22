Xponance Inc. Acquires 817 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $173.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.39. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

