Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 104,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 560,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XNCR

Xencor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $930.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Xencor by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.