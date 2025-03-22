Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.44. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3,376 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Macau to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 2.4 %

Wynn Macau Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

