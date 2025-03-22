Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0000 (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $222.28 million and $15.54 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,944.09 or 0.99934366 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,385.11 or 0.99073598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,654,896,100,970 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,659,535,951,589.75770403. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00002894 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $20,799,040.07 traded over the last 24 hours.”

