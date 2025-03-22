Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $74.41 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 927,008,923 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 922,140,030.32783779. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.0786483 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $1,493,861.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

