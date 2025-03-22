Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,949,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $503,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total value of $17,816,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,602,994.26. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,001 shares of company stock worth $120,614,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $249.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.15. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.