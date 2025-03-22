Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Down 0.6 %

Woodward stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

