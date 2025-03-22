Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 353 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 305,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,171,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 320,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.86 and a 200-day moving average of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

