Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Issues Earnings Results

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.
Winland Stock Performance
Shares of WELX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Winland has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Winland Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winland
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.