Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Issues Earnings Results

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

Winland Stock Performance

Shares of WELX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Winland has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

