WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Erik Olsson Sells 110,307 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

