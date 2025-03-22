William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $15.03. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.

William Hill Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Further Reading

