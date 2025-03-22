Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.30

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 102.8% increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wickes Group Stock Down 4.6 %

WIX opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.24) on Friday. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 198 ($2.56) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WIX

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.