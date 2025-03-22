Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 182.77 ($2.36), with a volume of 1855642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 88.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 198 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £411.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.52.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

