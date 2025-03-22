Whittier Trust Co. Sells 195 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %

MET stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

