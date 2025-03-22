Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

