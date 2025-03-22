Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $322.62 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.38.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

