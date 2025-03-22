Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $404.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.45 and a 12 month high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

